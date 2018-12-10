McNeese Cowgirls travel to LSU Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will hit the road for its third straight game and fifth of the season on Tuesday when the Cowgirls travel to LSU for an 11 a.m. contest at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and can be heard on the McNeese Radio Network (1470/1290 AM). Live stats will also be provided. All links can be found on mcneesesports.com.