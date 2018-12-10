McNeese Cowgirls travel to LSU Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball will hit the road for its third straight game and fifth of the season on Tuesday when the Cowgirls travel to LSU for an 11 a.m. contest at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game will be streamed on SECN+ and can be heard on the McNeese Radio Network (1470/1290 AM). Live stats will also be provided. All links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
McNeese (0-7) is coming off a 91-48 road loss at UAB on Saturday that saw the Cowgirls come out with hot shooting to take an early lead. The Cowgirls cooled off while UAB heated up on offense in the second half, especially from three-point range.
Redshirt freshman Callie Maddox continues to lead McNeese in scoring (14.0 ppg.) and is the only Cowgirl averaging in double figures. Maddox has scored in double figures in all but one game this season including 12 points at UAB.
Freshman Divine Tanks leads the team with 10.2 rebounds per game as well as 1.2 steals per game. Tanks is also averaging 6.8 ppg.
LSU (4-2) returns to action after an 11-day break since its Dec. 29th (68-61) home loss against Kansas that snapped a two-game winning streak. LSU’s wins have come against Sam Houston State, Northern Colorado, Florida State, and Little Rock. Their other loss came against Tulane (56-54) back on Nov. 15. Tuesday’s game will be the sixth home game for the Tigers to begin the season.
Ayana Mitchell (15.5 ppg.) and Khayla Pointer (11.3 ppg.) are the only Tigers averaging in double figures. Mitchell completes her double-double average with 14.0 rpg. to lead the team in that category.
It’s will be the 20th all-time meeting between the two teams with LSU holding a 14-5 overall lead. LSU has won the last five meetings including an 82-75 win in Baton Rouge during the 2012-13 season. The last McNeese win over LSU was a 97-71 victory in Baton Rouge at the LSU Invitational during the 1987-88 season.
