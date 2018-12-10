Mark Ingram ties Deuce McAllister’s franchise TD rushing record in Tampa

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In total un-Drew like fashion, Brees gave the ball up twice on Sunday to the Bucs. In the first ten contest of the season, Brees had only turnover. But as the Black and Gold offense has done so many times before, someone else stepped up. Mark Ingram owned the ground in the second half, finishing with a 17-yard touchdown.
“We got his back. Whole team got each other’s back. We believe in each other. When one of our guys has a mishap, we have the whole entire organization picking him up. Drew is the G.O.A.T, he’s the best player I’ve ever played with. He’s the man,” said Mark Ingram.
Ingram tied a franchise record with 49 rushing touchdowns, matching the output of Saints legend Deuce McAllister.
“It’s a blessing obviously. Deuce is the epitome of a great back who’s come through New Orleans. I just keeping work my butt off. I always say I want to be the best. That’s what I work for and what I strive for. A lot of people have helped me along the way. Coach and my family supported me. I want to break it,” said Ingram.
If Ingram does the break record, he needs some work on that touchdown celebration.
“I was just excited. I wanted to headbutt something, and the wall was right there. I don’t know why I did it. Spur of the moment. It’s football man,” said a smiling Ingram.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.