LSU wins big over Incarnate Word, improves to 7-2 on the season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Playing their first game in eight days, the LSU Tigers knocked off the rust by crushing Incarnate Word, 91-50. The win upped the Tigers overall record to 7-2.
Naz Reid racked up 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting, with 7 rebounds, and 3 assists. Fellow freshman, Ja’vonte Smart, also scored 16 points.
Skylar Mays also put up double-digit numbers in the box score with 13 points. The junior guard out of Baton Rouge had 6 assists, and grabbed 5 boards.
LSU hits the road to face Houston on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. The Tigers start SEC play on January 8th against Alabama.
