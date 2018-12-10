LSU places 4 on 2018 AP All-American teams

LSU places 4 on 2018 AP All-American teams
LSU linebacker Devin White (No. 40) and safety Grant Delpit (No. 9) (Photo by: Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | December 10, 2018 at 12:11 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 3:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Four Tigers have been named to the 2018 Associated Press All-Americans teams.

Linebacker Devin White and safety Grant Delpit were named first team All-Americans, while defensive back Greedy Williams and Cole Tracy earned second teams honors.

Devin White will miss the first half of the contest. (Source: Nola.com)
White led the Tiger defense with 115 total tackles, 12 for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries this year.

Grant Delpit (Source: WAFB)
Delpit ended the year with 73 tackles, 9.5 for loss, five sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Five LSU players earn all-SEC honors.
Williams finished the season with 11 passes defensed, nine pass break ups, and two interceptions.

(WAFB)

Tracy was good on 25-of-29 field goals this season and hit all 38 of his point-after touchdown attempts.

Alabama led the way with four first team selections, followed by Clemson’s three selections.

LSU, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin each had two players named to the first team.

