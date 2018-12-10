LCPD seeking information on vehicle burglary in which $1,000 worth of items stolen

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police Department is seeking information on a vehicle burglary at a local pawn shop in which approximately $1,000 worth of items was stolen.
Lt. Kevin Kirkum said that the vehicle burglary happened at CC’s Pawn Superstore at 628 E. Prien Lake Road on Dec. 8.
Kirkum said that almost immediately after the occupants of the vehicle went inside to shop, a dark-colored crew cab truck, possibly a Ford, pulled up next to the vehicle.
“The driver, a male wearing a ball cap and hoodie, enters the victim’s vehicle and took approximately $1000 worth of personal items including two speakers and box, a purse, several pair of boots and a cell phone,” Kirkum said.
Kirkum asked anyone with information that may help identify the suspect to call the Lake Charles Police Department at 491-1311 or Lt. Todd Chaddick at 491-1324.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.