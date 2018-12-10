FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread frost tonight with a warming trend later this week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Bundle up this morning, as temperatures have remained cold overnight, starting out in the 40s for most of Southwest Louisiana this morning with light winds making for an even cooler feel. Cloudy skies overnight will give way to a fast return of sunshine this morning with the last of clouds expected to continue moving south of the coastline by sunrise. This will allow a full day of sunshine to slowly warm temperatures up through the 50s by afternoon.
Tonight will be several degrees colder thanks to high pressure moving over the state, sending temperatures down to at or near freezing along the interstate and northward, so make sure to protect any outdoor plants again that would be susceptible to frost or freezing conditions overnight tonight. As the high pressure ridge moves east, we start a warming trending midweek with high temperatures on Wednesday flirting with 70 degrees again by the afternoon as a few clouds begin to roll back in.
Our next weather maker will arrive late in the day Thursday as an area of low pressure moving out of the Rockies and across Texas pushes through the area by early Friday. This will send rain chances up by Thursday afternoon and evening with rain amounts of ½ to inch likely across most of the area as the system quickly moves off to the east Friday. Friday will likely contain plenty of clouds though as temperatures begin to drop with some patchy areas of light rain and drizzle at times through the day.
There should be no weather troubles whatsoever for Light Up The Lake this weekend in Lake Charles, so enjoy the fireworks as we ring in the Christmas season with cooler temperatures and dry weather for both Saturday and Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
