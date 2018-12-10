FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Widespread frost tonight with a warming trend later this week

Our next weather maker will arrive late in the day Thursday as an area of low pressure moving out of the Rockies and across Texas pushes through the area by early Friday. This will send rain chances up by Thursday afternoon and evening with rain amounts of ½ to inch likely across most of the area as the system quickly moves off to the east Friday. Friday will likely contain plenty of clouds though as temperatures begin to drop with some patchy areas of light rain and drizzle at times through the day.