First Alert Forecast: Frost likely tonight, then another beautiful day on Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - After a cloudy and rainy weekend, the sunshine has returned. It is a beautiful day with limited clouds around us. It is a little chilly though. Temperatures are expected to only warm up to the mid to upper 50s. It should be a nice sunset this evening if you are out and about around that time.
During the evening, it will be very nice. There will not be many clouds around us, and there is no chance for rain. It will be quite chilly after the sun goes down. Those temperatures will be falling quickly through the evening and overnight. Temperatures should be in the 40s.
Overnight, there is a good possibility for frost. Temperatures will certainly be cold enough. Lows tonight will be down to the upper 20s to the mid 30s. So, some places will be below freezing in the morning. You should not need to worry about wrapping pipes, or dripping your faucet, though. The winds will also be calm enough to help develop frost. I would grab a jacket before heading out the door in the morning.
Throughout the day on Tuesday, it will be more beautiful weather. There will be abundant sunshine with limited clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures will still be a little cool. Highs in the afternoon will remain in the mid to upper 50s. It should be a nice day to get outside.
On Wednesday, the clouds will increase once again. The winds will be back out of the south which will help increase the humidity and the temperature. Highs will be in the 60s, so it will be a nice warm-up. I do not expect any rain just yet. Most of the rain should hold off until Thursday with a 60% rain chance.
That rain chance on Thursday is due to a low-pressure center moving in and pulling a cold front with it. There will be plenty of clouds around throughout the day, but the rain should be scattered throughout the day. We could see up to one inch after the rain comes to an end, so it will not be as much rain as we saw over the weekend.
There could be a few lingering showers left over Friday morning, but those will be clearing out. There will be plenty of clouds around, but those will begin to break apart in the afternoon. Temperatures will be much cooler thanks to the cold front. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
Good news is that over the upcoming weekend, the weather looks very nice! There should not be any rain around, rather, there should be plenty of sunshine! So, we should finally have a weekend that will be favorable to get outdoors! Temperatures will also be comfortable with highs in the 60s.
