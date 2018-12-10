DeRidder mother, boyfriend arrested for murder after 11-month-old child dies from severe burns

DERIDDER, LA (KPLC) - A DeRidder mother and her boyfriend were both arrested for murder after an 11-month-old died after being brought to the hospital with severe burns.
The burns appeared to have occurred two weeks ago and the boy “succumbed to his injuries due to a lack of care,” Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, with the DeRidder Police Department, said in a news release
The boy’s mother, Shamira Kimbrough, 24, and her boyfriend, Christian Coutee, 25, each face one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Judge Kerry Anderson set bond at $1.9 million each - $1.25 million on the count of second-degree murder and $650,000 on the count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
Rudy said the DeRidder Fire Department responded to a medical emergency of an 11-month-old child at a DeRidder residence at 5:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 10. The child had severe burns on his lower body and was unresponsive..
CPR was started and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
