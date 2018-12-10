CDC: 1 and 4 people still exposed to secondhand smoke

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - For the past three decades, secondhand smoke was on the decline, said the Center for Disease Control. This year, nonsmoker’s exposure has stalled.
CDC said nearly 58 million American nonsmokers, or 1 and 4, are still being exposed to secondhand smoke from cigarettes and other tobacco products.
Their data showed children ages 3-11 years of age, people in poverty, and people in rental housing are at the highest risk. Cotinine, a marker of secondhand smoke, was found in those nonsmoker’s blood.
27 states have applied comprehensive smoke-free laws, but this has slowed in recent years, CDC said. However, during 2015–2017, 199 communities adopted comprehensive smoke-free laws, and 21 have implemented such laws as of July 2018.
CDC states that secondhand smoke contains over 7,000 chemicals. 70 of which can cause cancer. Secondhand smoke is also a known cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, respiratory infections, ear infections, and asthma attacks in infants and children.
Each year, secondhand smoke causes 41,000 deaths from lung cancer and 400 deaths from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.
