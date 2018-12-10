BCFD, SFD working to extingish blaze at First Bossier

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Crews are working to extinguish a fire at a Bossier City church on Monday morning, according to BCFD dispatch.
Crews got the call to First Bossier in the 2800 block of Texas Avenue around 5:30 a.m. According to Bossier City Fire Department Spokeswoman Traci Landry, the fire was placed under control around 7:45 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, Landry said. Medical personnel are on scene.
“The old sanctuary has been affected, as you can see,” Landry said. “The new sanctuary, the firefighters did everything they could to save that and right now at this point it is safe.”
Streets are closed at this time. East Texas is closed at this time and Beckett Street as crews work to extinguish the fire.
Flames are visible from Interstate 20.
A total of 19 Bossier City fire units were on scene and 11 Shreveport units to assist with efforts.
Landry added that the cause of the fire is unknown. An investigation to determine the cause will be held.
“When you see buildings ruined like that, you say okay, number one, we’re glad no loss of life,” said Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich. “Number two, the fire department responded accordingly and take care of business. Obviously, we can rebuild and we’ve faced challenges in the past. We’re going to face these in the future.”
