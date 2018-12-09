Smith defeats Royer in DeQuincy mayoral race

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Riley Smith defeated Heather Royer in the Dec. 8 runoff to win the DeQuincy mayoral race.
Smith will replace Lawrence Henagan, who did not seek re-election.
Smith got 59 percent of the vote (538 votes to Royer’s 368 votes). Smith and Royer both ran as Republicans.
Smith and Royer reached the runoff with 49 percent of the vote and 27 percent, respectively, in the November primary.
Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Paul Hesse (no party) was elected mayor Iowa with 57 percent (308 votes). Errol Marshal (D) received 233 votes.
Hesse will replace Carol Ponthieux, who finished third in the November primary with 19 percent of the vote. Hesse received 39 percent in the November primary and Marshall received 24 percent to reach Saturday’s runoff.
Tony Laughlin (D) was re-elected mayor of Elton with 55 percent (188 votes), defeating Cathy Hollingsworth (D) (151 votes).
Early voting results had showed the candidates split by only one vote, Laughlin with 26 votes and Hollingsworth with 25.
In a three-person race in the November primary, Laughlin had 44 percent of the vote (185 votes), while Hollingsworth had 36 percent (152 votes).
