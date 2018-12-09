Senior center writing Christmas cards for terminally ill kids

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It's the season of giving back, and that is exactly what residents at one senior living center in Sulphur is doing.
Social media can be a powerful tool.
“A lot of our residents here have Facebook believe it or not,” High Hope Care Center marketing Lakin Mazilly said.
It’s how the residents of High Hope Care Center received word about Maddox Hyde and Drake Quibodeaux.
“It really hit home for us, especially when it’s a child and they are local. It’s just a small gesture that we can do to make that can make a huge impact on a child,” Mazilly said.
It wasn’t long before the center’s residents were getting to work.
“Fill these out to these children, they need this,” resident Clevie Fontenot said. “It’s important to them that they know they are loved.”
Two terminally ill patients just looking for some Christmas magic.
“To see these kids with smiles on their faces, they are excited about what they are doing,” Fontenot said. “Some of them don’t know how bad off they are.”
For resident, Clevie Fontenot, their battle with cancer hits home.
“I had a tumor on my head here, I had a breast cancer,” Fontenot said. “Tumors been gone, it’s been 18 years August 14th, October the 15 was the mastectomy and that’s 16 years.”
The Vinton native says she knows the power of prayer and support that comes from across the nation.
“Every time somebody prayed for me, I felt that prayer,” Fontenot said. “I know that’s hard to believe but that’s the way you feel”
In her card, she wrote specials notes.
“I just write in there that people love you and that god loves you mainly,” Fontenot said.
“Our residents have the purest of hearts here, they will do anything they can to stay active in the community, and we just try to advocate that,” Mazilly added.
So far the center has made more than 50 cards and is planning to spit them between Maddox and Drake.
The center is asking anyone with extra Christmas cards to drop them off at the center and they will address them to the boys.
If you would like to send some of your own Christmas cards to the boys, their addresses can be found below.
Drake Quibodeaux address: 2412 Hwy 388, Vinton, LA, 70668.
Maddox Hyde address: 333 Ohio StreetReynoldsville, PA 15851
