Saints take on the Buccaneers

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - New Orleans finally has the opportunity to get some revenge for a big Week 1 upset against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at noon today.
If the Saints win here they could lock up their playoffs berth and win the NFC South outright. Tampa Bay, however, needs this win just to keep their season alive as they struggle to obtain a wild card spot in the playoffs.
“It does feel like it’s been quite a while,” Saints coach Sean Payton said looking back on his team’s early loos the the Bucs.
“Obviously, a lot’s taken place since then. We will be seeing a different quarterback in this game,” Payton added. “I think there are some similarities relative to what the teams do scheme-wise and yet through the course of the season, there’s been injuries, new players playing at different positions for both sides and a big enough gap to where you’re watching a lot of other tape, not just the tape of your past game.”
While the Saints look to rebound from a surprising loss to Dallas that ended their 10-game winning streak last week the Bucs managed to beat Carolina 24-17. But even still the Bucs won’t be taking the Saints lightly.
“You don’t win 10 straight in this league if you’re not pretty good,” Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said.
But the Bucs aren’t exactly the same team the Saints faced in Week 1 either. In Week 7 the Bucs fired defensive coordinator Mike Smith and promoted their linebacker coach, Mark Duffner, as his replacement. Since then the Bucs are second only in sacks to New Orleans.
We have a list of how to catch the game below as well as live score updates:
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.