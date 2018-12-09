McNeese’s Jarrett LeBlanc qualifies for 2020 Olympic Trials

“The A guys are the top runners,” said LeBlanc. "There might be 200 guys running in the trials but only about 30 of us will be A Standard. A win is the ultimate goal but to be in the top three is the goal. I’m not going Atlanta to run a PR or to run a slow or fast race. It’s about running smart to be able to come out on top. A lot of things can happen in the final 400 meters. That was proven to me the other day.”