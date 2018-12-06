LSU commitment earns Gatorade state player of the year award

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Dunham High School defensive back and wide receiver Derek Stingley Jr. has been named the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Football Player of the Year.
The 5-star LSU commitment finished the season with 35 tackles and two interceptions on defense and 24 receptions for 678 yards and eight touchdowns on offense.
Dunham was 9-1 this season, making it to the Division III state quarterfinals before losing to Catholic-N.I., 35-7.
Stingley Jr. is ranked the nation’s No. 1 high school recruit by Rivals and No. 3 by 247 Sports.
The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes one winner in the District of Columbia and each of the 50 states that sanction high school football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, boys and girls soccer, baseball, softball, and boys and girls track & field, and awards one National Player of the Year in each sport.
From the 12 national winners, one male and one female athlete are each named Gatorade High School Athlete of the Year. In all, 607 athletes are honored each year.
