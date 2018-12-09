LIVE BLOG/WEBCAST, Dec. 8 Election night coverage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - You can get more election coverage at kplctv.com/politics/elections. For more information about your ballot and your voting location, visit geauxvote.com.
7:55 p.m. - Polls will be closing in 5 minutes. We will be announcing results and updating as precincts begin to report. Our live webcast will start at 9:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m. - Polls have closed. We will be posting results as they come in.
8:05 p.m. - Kyle Ardoin (R) currently leads over “Gwen” Collins-Greenup (D) in the Secretary of State election 63% to 37%. Currently only 1% of absentee ballots have been reported.
8:10 p.m. - “Missy” Martelle (D) currently leads over Marshall Wayne Evans Jr. (R) in the election for Chief of Police for the Town of Hornbeck 76% (26 votes) to 24% (8 votes). Currently 100% of absentee ballots have been reported and 5 out of 73 precincts have reported.
