The Latest: Ardoin wins Louisiana secretary of state race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Latest on Louisiana's runoff election (all times local):
9:30 p.m.
Republican Kyle Ardoin will hang onto the Louisiana secretary of state's job he's been handling since May, when his former boss resigned in a sexual harassment scandal.
Voters selected Ardoin to be the state's elections chief in Saturday's runoff election, a special election called when former Secretary of State Tom Schedler stepped down.
Ardoin defeated Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, a little-known candidate who has worked as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.
Ardoin positioned himself as an incumbent though he's been in the top job less than a year, suggesting his work in the agency for nearly a decade would keep him from needing "on-the-job training." He significantly outspent Collins-Greenup on advertising, while she raised far less money in a campaign focused on grassroots outreach.
___
8 p.m.
Polls are closing in Louisiana's late-in-the-year election, with a runoff for secretary of state at the top of the ballot.
Voters were choosing Saturday between Republican Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup for the job overseeing state elections.
The special election was called when Republican Tom Schedler resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed one of his female employees. The winner will fill the remaining year of Schedler's term.
Ardoin, Schedler's chief aide, has been working as interim secretary of state and has positioned himself as the incumbent.
Collins-Greenup has worked as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office and cited that experience as readying her to be secretary of state.
___
8 a.m.
Louisiana voters are selecting a new secretary of state in a special election set in motion by a sexual misconduct scandal earlier this year.
Republican Kyle Ardoin, working as interim secretary of state, is competing in Saturday's election against Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, who shocked her own party by reaching the runoff.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The election will fill the remaining year of the term of Tom Schedler, who resigned as secretary of state in May amid allegations he sexually harassed a female employee.
The position oversees elections, state archives, and business registrations.
Ardoin, from Baton Rouge, was Schedler's chief aide. He's running as an incumbent.
Collins-Greenup, from Clinton, is running on experience as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court’s office.