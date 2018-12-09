Kyle Ardoin wins La. Secretary of State election

For REAL-TIME election results, CLICK HERE.
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Republican Kyle Ardoin will hang onto the Louisiana secretary of state's job he's been handling since May, when his former boss resigned in a sexual harassment scandal.
Voters selected Ardoin to be the state's elections chief in Saturday's runoff election, a special election called when former Secretary of State Tom Schedler stepped down.
Ardoin defeated Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, a little-known candidate who has worked as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.
Ardoin positioned himself as an incumbent though he’s been in the top job less than a year, suggesting his work in the agency for nearly a decade would keep him from needing “on-the-job training.”
