Kyle Ardoin wins La. Secretary of State election
Acting Secretary of State of Louisiana .
By Mykal Vincent | December 8, 2018 at 9:28 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 10:41 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Republican Kyle Ardoin will hang onto the Louisiana secretary of state's job he's been handling since May, when his former boss resigned in a sexual harassment scandal.

Voters selected Ardoin to be the state's elections chief in Saturday's runoff election, a special election called when former Secretary of State Tom Schedler stepped down.

Ardoin defeated Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup, a little-known candidate who has worked as a city court administrator and in a clerk of court's office.

Ardoin positioned himself as an incumbent though he’s been in the top job less than a year, suggesting his work in the agency for nearly a decade would keep him from needing “on-the-job training.”

