Seven fire protection propositions pass in Jeff Davis

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - All of the fire protection propositions in Jeff Davis Parish passed in Saturday’s election.
Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
The Town of Elton has elected Tony Laughlin as the new mayor elect with 55 percent of the vote (188 votes to 151 votes).
Voters in Welsh also passed a 1-percent sales tax renewal. The tax, which would be in effect for 25 years, would bring in an estimated $425,000 for maintenance and improvement.
- A 10.86-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 1 passed by 77 percent (54 votes to 16 votes).
- An 11.91-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 2 passed by 72 percent (242 votes to 95 votes).
- A 5.23-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 3 passed by 71 percent (268 votes to 107 votes).
- A 6.91-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 4 passed by 78 percent (133 votes to 37 votes).
- A 5.03-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 5 passed by 80 percent (106 votes to 26 votes).
- An 8.66-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 6 passed by 76 percent (250 votes to 79 votes).
- A 9.80-mill, 10-year renewal for Fire Protection District 7 passed by 78 percent (25 votes to 7 votes).
