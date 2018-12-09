Hardy retains school board seat, Wallace unseats Williams

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Voters elected two Calcasieu Parish School Board members in Saturday’s election.
Fred Hardy retained his School Board District 2 seat with 55 percent of the vote (939 votes), defeating Christopher Archinard (762 votes).
Desmond Wallace won the School Board District 14 seat with 52 percent of the vote (691 votes), unseating Wayne Williams (636 votes).
Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
Riley Smith has been elected as the Mayor of DeQuincy with 59 percent of the vote (538 votes to 368 votes)
Paul Hesse has been elected as the Mayor of Iowa with 57 percent of the vote (308 votes to 233 votes)
Vic Salvador has been elected as City Marshal of Lake Charles with 52 percent of the vote (7,157 votes to 6,715 votes)
There were also several propositions for the parish.
A 10-mill, 10-year renewal for Gravity Drainage District No. 7, Ward 8 passed by 68 percent (552 votes to 265 votes).
A $7-million, 20-year bond for Community Center and Playground District No. 3, Ward 7 passed by 70 percent (300 votes to 128 votes).
A $7.96-mill, 10-year renewal for Community Center and Playground District No. 3, Ward 7 passed by 76 percent (320 votes to 101 votes).
A $5-million, 20-year bond for Ward 4 Fire Protection District No. 4 passed by 65 percent (228 votes to 121 votes).
A $19.5-million, 15-year bond for Recreation District No. 1, Ward 4 passed/failed by 60 percent (514 votes to 343 votes).
A 10.89-mill, 10-year continuation for Recreation District No. 1, Ward 4 passed by 70 percent (598 votes to 255 votes).
