FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and cold to start the week

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Through the end of the day today clouds begin to clear allowing temperatures to warm a few more degrees before sunset. Winds continue out of the north/northwest through the evening bringing in colder and drier air.
Overnight with clear skies, temperatures drop down in the upper 30s along the I-10 corridor and south and into the mid 30s north of I-10. Clear skies continue through the day on Monday with ample sunshine allowing us to warm into the mid 50s with winds still out of the north becoming lighter through the day.
Tuesday will be our coldest morning this week with areas south of I-10 dropping into the mid-30s and areas north of I-10 dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s. We will warm up through the afternoon thanks to another day full of sunshine. We should top out somewhere in the upper 50s.
Winds begin to shift out of the south through the evening keeping temperatures a little warmer only dropping into the low 40s overnight. Through the day on Wednesday we warm into the 60s with increasing clouds ahead of rain chances overnight.
Our next cold front sweeps through the area during the day on Thursday increasing rain chances.
After our next cold front we will clear out into the weekend with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures into the 50s.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.