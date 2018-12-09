Average US price of gas drops 22 cents per gallon to $2.51

FILE - In this March 22, 2012, file photo, a pumpjack is silhouetted against the setting sun in Oklahoma City. The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has plummeted 22 cents a gallon over the past three weeks, to $2.51. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, that falling crude oil costs are the main reason for the decrease at the pump. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File) (Sue Ogrocki)