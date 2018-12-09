Allen and Vernon Parish election results

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - We have the results of Allen and Vernon Parishes elections today.
Results are complete but unofficial from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.
R.J. “Randy” Credeur has been elected as Alderman in the Village of Reeves with 67 percent of the vote (39 votes to 19 votes).
LaToya Tunwar unseats Slyvester “Scoop” Popillion and has been elected as the Council Member of District 1 in the Town of Kinder with 58 percent of the vote (89 votes to 65 votes).
And the proposition for School District 25 passed with 67 percent of the vote.
And “Missy” Martelle has been elected as Hornbeck’s chief of police with 66 percent of the vote (85 votes to 44 votes).
