Zephyr’s: The newest addition to downtown Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - ‘Good vibes and a good atmosphere’ is what people can expect from Zephyr, according to one of the owners Scott McInnis.
It’s taking over the location once known as Luna Live.
“We don’t want to change the concept," McInnis said. "Kind of let it be the same thing only different. We want it to be a live music venue, we want it to be a tap house and things like that...and the city really needed it. You know, it was here and then all of a sudden it was gone.”
McInnis said he’s excited about joining the ‘downtown family.’
“It’s insane how close knit everything is," McInnis said. "You know, everyone says downtown is a family. You don’t know how real that is until you get involved.”
The name is music inspired.
“When you’re reading music, the notes are on a bar, and that’s called a zephyr," McInnis said. "It’s also a Red Hot Chili Peppers song. I don’t know, it just happened. We were just, that’s it, we’re Zephyr’s.”
Born and raised in Southwest Louisiana, one thing McInnis said they’re focusing on is being local.
“Anything we can do to help. We’re going to have big name bands here, opened up by Lake Charles bands," McInnis said. "Not Lafayette bands, not Baton Rouge bands, but Lake Charles bands. Before we filled the taps and the back bar, we asked what do we have that’s local. That’s very, very important to us.”
While Zephyr's grand opening is on the 14th, they will have events going on all weekend.
Singer Brittney Pfantz will be performing Friday, Dec. 7 while comedian Jen Kober will have two shows on Saturday, Dec. 8. McInnis says The Sloppy Taco will be serving food as well.
“So honestly I would say, really good atmosphere, they are going to have a hell of a time, and they are going to listen to some really good music," McInnis said.
Another addition to downtown Lake Charles, Panorama Music House, will be opening later this month.
