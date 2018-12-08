Welsh falls short in 2A title game

NEW ORLEANS, LA (KPLC) - It just wasn’t the Greyhounds day as Welsh fell behind early and never could get back in the game as the Amite Warriors rolled to a 47-20 win and the Class 2A state title.
The game started off favoring the Hounds as Welsh moved the ball deep into Amite territory, but then the Amite athletes started to shine. Devonta Lee intercept a pass and returned it for a score before a penalty wiped it off the board.
He scored a few plays later on offense by making an incredible leaping grab. That was Lee’s only receiving score, although he totaled over 100 yards through the air.
The Hounds found themselves in a 13-0 hole after another Amite touchdown, but the Hounds answered after the slow start.
First, a slashing run by Alec Iguess helped Welsh get the ball into the red zone and Iguess finished at the goal line with a powerful run to make it 13-7. Iguess was named Welsh’s most outstanding player in the game.
But it was clear on defense there was no answer to the athletes at quarterback Amani Gilmore’s disposal. The Kentucky commit threw five touchdowns to three different receivers as he kept Amite in front the whole way, earning himself the game’s MVP award.
The Hounds would fight back late in the third and fourth quarter to make the score more respectable. Austyn Benoit used his legs on that run to get on the board.
But for the Hounds, it was too little, too late as Welsh fell 47-20 and was named the Class 2A runner-up.
“It wasn’t a lack of effort. We were out-manned,” John Richardson said. “We were out-manned throughout the playoffs, we’ve been able to overcome that through effort and the ability that these guys have and the heart. We just fell a little bit short against this group.”
The Hounds' title defense fell just short but this Welsh program has come a long way in six years and this senior class will likely go down as one of the best in Greyhound history.
