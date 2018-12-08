Sterlin Gilbert introduced as McNeese’s new head football coach

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s the beginning of a new era in Lake Charles as Sterlin Gilbert was announced as the new head football coach for McNeese, making him the 16th all-time.
“The work has already begun. As soon as I got here and my feet hit the ground it had begun. The good thing is right now we don’t play a game tomorrow but what we’re doing is setting the standard today”, Gilbert said.
Gilbert has an impressive resumè as he’s made multiple stops across the country. He’s made a name by producing high-powered offenses everywhere he’s been. That strong offensive identity that he’s known for is something he plans on establishing here at McNeese.
“I was in the coaches office yesterday and his son was there and he introduced me to his son and the first thing he asked me was ‘Coach, what about those cannons?’ And I said yes, those cannons are going to be firing because we’re going to score points. We’re going to ring those cowbells and have people in this stadium. We’re going to be exciting, put an exciting brand in front of you, and give you a reason to show up every Saturday and continue to cheer on your Cowboys", said Gilbert.
With everything being official, Gilbert’s next task is getting a staff together and hitting the road recruiting for the next class of Pokes.
