Sterlin Gilbert introduced as McNeese’s new head football coach

“I was in the coaches office yesterday and his son was there and he introduced me to his son and the first thing he asked me was ‘Coach, what about those cannons?’ And I said yes, those cannons are going to be firing because we’re going to score points. We’re going to ring those cowbells and have people in this stadium. We’re going to be exciting, put an exciting brand in front of you, and give you a reason to show up every Saturday and continue to cheer on your Cowboys", said Gilbert.