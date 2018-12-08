Seton Hall overcomes half-court shot to stun No. 9 Kentucky

The clock showed 1.1 seconds after Powell's step-back, double-clutch jumper from the left side went through, but officials put 1.5 on the clock after a replay review. That made all the difference for Kentucky when PJ Washington inbounded from the baseline and threw a long pass to an open Johnson. He caught the ball near half court, turned over his left shoulder and hurled a right-handed shot that went in as the horn sounded to tie the score at 70.