Power outages affecting over 100 customers in SWLA

(KPLC) - Several power outages are affecting over one hundred customers in southwest Louisiana.
There are currently 86 potential Beauregard Electric customers in the Moss Bluff area without power, according to the BECI outage map.
Entergy is reporting about 36 customers without power in the area of Yvonne Drive, according to its outage map.
Severe weather moving through SWLA is likely the cause of these outages. Stay tuned on air and online for more updates.
