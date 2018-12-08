Local Zydeco musician nominated for two Grammys

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Local Zydeco musician, Sean Ardoin, is now a Grammy nominee for two categories after the nomination list came out Friday morning.
Ardoin woke up to the news, and shared his emotional reaction on social media.
“I said okay God, I will show the true emotion. She was supposed to- my wife was supposed to video tape, but she was still sleeping. So I was crying and I said ‘Oh I was supposed to video tape',” Ardoin said, laughing.
What other reaction would you have after receiving two Grammy nominations?
“You know, I’m going into my 30th year of my solo project, Sean Ardoin, you know, my band, 2019 is my 30th year. So I’m going into that as a Grammy nominee and it’s phenomenal,” Ardoin said.
This was his first time being nominated, and he’s going up against some big names for “Best American Roots Performance.”
“I’m going against Willie Nelson, John Batiste, and two other people who are, like, huge," Ardoin said. "And I beat out people who are of that caliber. So, the song, and the project is standing on it’s own because I had a great team.”
He’ll also be facing another Louisiana band in the “Best Regional Roots Music Album”.
“Cha Wa from New Orleans and two Hawaiian acts and a Native American act,” Ardoin recalled.
While he said he didn’t want to jinx anything, winning would be an amazing feat.
“You know, not many people can say they’re Grammy nominees, much less Grammy winners. So, I’m just really humbled by this whole process and, you know, looking forward to what God has in store," Ardoin said.
However, just getting to this point was an accomplishment.
“I’m believing for the best, but hey, if this is where it stops, I’m good,” he said.
The awards ceremony will be Feb. 10th.
