FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lighter showers exit as temperatures drop all day

Now that the flood threat has ended, the First Alert Weather Day has been canceled for today with our weather now turning toward a drop in temperatures through the remainder of our Saturday as patches of lighter showers continue to move through for the duration of the morning. This lighter rain will end as some drizzle this afternoon but not cause any additional flood threat today. By afternoon, the entire area should be well into the 50s with even some spots in the upper 40s before sunset, so pull out the coats!