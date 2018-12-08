FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lighter showers exit as temperatures drop all day

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the heaviest rain now well out of the area this morning, some parts of Calcasieu Parish were drenched in a deluge of 5 to 7 inches of rain overnight around western parts of the parish in the Vinton, Starks, Toomey areas. The National Weather Service reported water rising along Berry Rd. near Vinton as heavy rain led to water rises overnight, but no significant life-threatening was reported in Southwest Louisiana overnight. Radar estimated the highest totals of 5 to 7 inches in a swath from Starks and Big Woods to southwest LA-109 near Toomey. Areas east saw upwards of 3 to 4 inches of rain in Sulphur with 2 to 3 inches in Lake Charles.
Now that the flood threat has ended, the First Alert Weather Day has been canceled for today with our weather now turning toward a drop in temperatures through the remainder of our Saturday as patches of lighter showers continue to move through for the duration of the morning. This lighter rain will end as some drizzle this afternoon but not cause any additional flood threat today. By afternoon, the entire area should be well into the 50s with even some spots in the upper 40s before sunset, so pull out the coats!
Clouds linger tonight as temperatures continue to steadily drop through the lower 40s by sunrise Sunday morning. Limited sunshine Sunday will mean high temperatures tomorrow struggle to reach 50 by afternoon with a blustery and colder end to the weekend. Sunshine returns Monday but a frosty morning is back with lows in the 30s to start the work-week with highs in the 50s both Monday and Tuesday with a warm-up and rain chances returning by Thursday and Friday!
Have a great rest of your weekend, and don’t forget to get out and VOTE today! Polls are open until 8:00 p.m.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
