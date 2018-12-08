FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dreary weekend with lots of clouds

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Mostly cloudy through the rest of the day today. Misty conditions with a little drizzle can’t be ruled out. Temperatures continually cool through the day today with the temperature bottoming out in the low 40s.
Mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow with high temperatures struggling to get to the 50s. Winds gusting into the teens through the day. High pressure builds in to the west funneling in cool and dry air hindering the development of clouds as we head into the start of the work week.
Starting the day on Monday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures down into the 30s. We will get a little bit warmer through the day with plenty of sunshine helping us to get to the mid-50s. Overnight with clear skies we cool down to the mid-30s with frost possible.
Chilly start to the day on Tuesday, but we should warm up nicely into the upper 50s with ample sunshine again. The high pressure that was keeping us cool and cloud free moves to the east. This eastward movement causes a shift in the winds causing an increase in cloud cover and rain.
Wednesday temperatures warm quite a bit with up to the mid-60s with those winds out of the south. Increasing cloud cover through the day could produce a couple of spotty showers into the evening hours.
We warm up to the 70s on Thursday with an increased chance of rain as the next cold front approaches the area.
Thankfully, next weekend is looking quite a bit better with the cold front coming during the later half of next week and cooling things off with mostly sunny skies through Saturday and Sunday.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.