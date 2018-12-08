Christmas at the Chateau

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It’s the holiday season and that means many are out spreading cheer.
A team of volunteers from local refinery, Phillips 66 brought the spirit of the holidays to residents of Chateau du Lac in Lake Charles. This year’s event marks twelve years that Phillips 66 has hosted the event.
“Our employees look forward to the continuing tradition of spreading some Christmas cheer, fun and fellowship with the residents,” Richard G. Harbison, refinery manager said.
“It’s a great party,” Kevin Broussard, a resident at the downtown high rise said.
Santa Claus, a little Elvis and turkey with all the trimmings are what make up the event that ha now become a lake area holiday tradition.
“They were here waiting since 7:45 this morning for this lunch so they are anticipating it all throughout the Christmas season,” Phillips 66 PR Director, Megan Hartman said.
The festivities included a holiday meal, gifts for each of the 213 residents and staff. Phillips 66 employees and LaGrange High School students served as elves and handed out presents and lunch for the residents. LaGrange is one of Phillips 66′s Partner-in-Education schools.
“Phillips 66 has been here in this community for over 75 years so to be able to be a part of the community and to give back in a special way is very important to us as a company,” Hartman said.
However, it’s the thought that counts for residents like Minny Goings. She’s lived at the high rise for 20 years and rarely gets to spend the holidays with her children. Each year Minny looks forward to this special day.
“The employees of Citgo have been so beautiful to us, the students from LaGrange, it just helps to make your day,” Goings said.
It’s a joy not just for those receiving but those giving too!
Hartman said it’s nice to be able to lift their spirits during this special time of the year.
“Some of them were telling me that they don’t go to family’s house to eat so this is their Christmas meal, we’re happy to provide that for them," Hartman said.
This marks the 12th year that Phillips 66 has sponsored a Christmas party for the residents of Chateau du Lac, which consists primarily of elderly and disabled people in the community.
All those in attendance said they’re looking forward to next year.
