Welsh looking to ‘guard the yard’ in 2A title game against Amite

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - "We came here with one goal in mind and that’s to win that game tomorrow,” John Richardson said.
The Welsh Greyhounds have been focused on doing one thing all season long. Guard the yard - defend the state title.
“We are just enjoying the moment,” said John Daigle. “We have been game planning for a while on how to do this. We feel confident we can get it done.”
But just being confident won’t be enough for the Hounds. They have to execute said game plan flawlessly because the Amite Warriors are loaded on both sides of the ball.
Defensively, the number one defensive tackle in the nation Ishmael Sopsher wrecks opposing offenses and causes havoc in the backfield. Meanwhile, on offense, it’s the connection of Kentucky commit Amani Gilmore to four-star wide receiver Devonta Lee that can put up points in a hurry.
“Watching them on film, it’s just crazy,” John Daigle said. “They have star-studded athletes and they go all out. We have a good game plan set and we are going to take care of it.”
“We have played really talented teams in the test scheduled over the last couple of years,” John Richardson added. “This isn’t the first time that we have seen athletes like this. Our guys will not be overwhelmed or intimidated and will play extremely hard.”
But let’s not pretend Welsh doesn’t pose a similar threat to the Warriors. The Hounds too can put up solid offensive numbers and possesses a defense that held top-seeded Many scoreless in the second half last week.
Amite players said they have to not let the game get too big for them as it was back in 2016.
“We have to keep a cool head and keep our composure,” Devonta Lee said. “We have to stay on the same page.”
“We were just out there trying to get a feel for the place because we don’t want to get caught up in the action tomorrow. That way we can be ready and focused,” Ishmael Sopsher said.
So the stage is set - Two groups of solid seniors will take the high school gridiron for the final time Friday afternoon.
The proverbial giants vs. the underdogs. But as we found out last year, an underdog is a hungry dog and hungry dogs run faster.
“We just have to be physical with them,” said Da’Ren Zeno. “We have to try to keep up with them and really just play our game. We have to be physical and play our hearts out.”
The Hounds and Warriors kick off at noon and we’ll have a complete game recap and more coming your way on Friday.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.