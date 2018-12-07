Welsh Greyhounds defend state title against Amite Warriors today

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Welsh Greyhounds are at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome today and are set to defend the state title against the Amite Warriors.
Both teams have two solid groups of seniors who will take the high school gridiron for the last time this afternoon in a proverbial David & Goliath story. But, as we saw last year, while the Greyhounds may be the underdogs they’ve overcome tough odds before.
They’ll be facing off against the number one defensive tackle in the nation, Ishmael Sopsher, and a four-star wide receiver in Devonta Lee.
“Watching them on film, it’s just crazy,” Greyhound defensive end John Daigle said. “They have star-studded athletes and they go all out. We have a good game plan set and we are going to take care of it.”
But even Amite knows Welsh poses a threat. The Greyhounds are known to put up a solid offence and have a defense that can hold even top-seeded schools in check.
“We have played really talented teams in the test scheduled over the last couple of years,” Coach John Richardson added. “This isn’t the first time that we have seen athletes like this. Our guys will not be overwhelmed or intimidated and will play extremely hard.”
The Greyhounds and Warriors are kicking off at noon. We have live score updates below.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.