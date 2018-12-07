WATCH LIVE at 11 a.m.: McNeese introduces new football coach Sterlin Gilbert

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - McNeese has named Sterlin Gilbert, the offence coordinator at the University of South Florida, as the 16th head football coach for the McNeese Cowboys.
Directior of Athletics Bruce Hemphill will be introducing Gilbert at a conference today in the EndZone Room in the Jack V. Donald Fieldhouse where the public has been invited to attend.
“Through this process it became very clear that McNeese is very highly rated throughout the country and positions in our athletics department are extremely attractive," Hemphill said. “We are looking forward to the culture that Coach Gilbert will build and to the competitive team that he will lead on the field.”
Over the last two seasons at USF Guilbert has helped guide the Bulls’ offience to a top 25 ranking in eight NCAA statistical categories.
“I am extremely honored to be the head football coach at McNeese,” said Gilbert. “I’m excited to meet with our players, laying out the vision, culture, and how we will directly invest in their success. I look forward to meeting and creating new relationships with high school coaches and recruiting their great student athletes to McNeese. Geaux Pokes!”
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.