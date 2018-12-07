Sulphur man attempts to create tallest Christmas tree in Louisiana

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Brad Broussard is a Sulphur resident who decided to turn his 46 foot cypress tree into a holiday attraction here at the last house on Earth Street.
“As it grew, I said, ‘This looks more like a Christmas tree than a cypress tree’,” Broussard said.
Broussard said he spent nearly $800 just on lights for the tree, but he says it’s a small price to pay to get everybody in the holiday spirit.
“We started doing a little investigating and somebody said it could be the tallest Christmas tree in Calcasieu parish, well the little bit of investigating I did, I could be the tallest in the state,” Broussard said.
According to 24/7wallstreet.com, which lists the tallest Christmas trees per state, Louisiana has it’s tallest listed at just 30 feet. But Broussard says it’s less about setting a record and more about inspiring others.
“I mean I’m no Clark Griswold, but hey, my real goal is to have the state set it as a record and have people try to break it,” Broussard said.
“Yeah, people are coming by and taking a look and that’s good,” Broussard said. “I want people to come by and just enjoy what they see and maybe bring a little happiness to them for a little while. I’m just trying to spread the story of Christmas and I just got to give back. That’s my thing.”
Broussard says even if it’s not the biggest in the state, it’s still the largest Christmas tree on Earth... Street.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.