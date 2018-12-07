Pitkin man killed in fatal accident with dump truck

PITKIN, LA (KPLC) - A Pitkin man has died as a result of a fatal accident in Beauregard Parish, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, with Louisiana State Police.
LSP was responding to a two-vehicle crash on LA 113 near Kingrey Road on Nov. 6 around 6:30 p.m., said Senegal. After investigating, LSP found that Carwin V. Elbert, 53, was traveling north on on LA 113 in a 2010 Toyota Corolla.
Senegal said Elbert then drove into the rear of a northbound 2008 Mack dump truck driven by Bill Lee Rankin, 67, of DeRidder. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
Elbert was pronounced dead at the scene, says Senegal.
Senegal said Rankin was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. Elbert was not wearing a seat belt.
This crash is still under investigation. LSP said routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers.
