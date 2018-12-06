Marshall County deer tests positive for Chronic Wasting Disease

MARSHALL COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - A free-range, 1.5 year-old male white-tailed deer collected on November 23 in Marshall County has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) from initial testing.
This is the first animal to test positive for the disease in Marshall County.
A sample will be sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa for an additional, definitive test.
MDWFP encourages hunters to assist with CWD monitoring efforts by voluntarily submitting samples for testing. A list of CWD sample collection locations can be found here.
For more information regarding CWD in Mississippi, visit The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks’ website or call them at (601) 432-2199.
