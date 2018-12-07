Lake Charles Zydeco musician nominated for two Grammys

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Zydeco musician Sean Ardoin is nominated for two Grammy Awards.
The Grammy’s revealed their nominees on Nov. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Ardoin is nominated in the Best Regional Roots Music Album category for his album Kreole Rock and Soul and also in the Best American Roots Performance for his song Kick Rocks.
He responds in a video via Facebook:
Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads with eight nominations. The 61st Grammy Awards take place on Feb. 10, 2019.

