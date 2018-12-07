LaGrange on precautionary lockdown

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - LaGrange High School is on precautionary lockdown, according to parish and school board officials.
Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, said the school is on lockdown while authorities investigate a Facebook post. Myers said she could not currently release more information.
Holly Holland, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish School Board, said it is a “precautionary, exterior lockdown.”
KPLC will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.