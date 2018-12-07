Jennings Police looking for suspect in vehicle burglaries

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Jennings Police are requesting the public’s assistance in solving a rash of vehicle burglaries within city limits.
Police have received a surveillance image of the suspect but are asking anyone with a surveillance system near any of the burglaries to check their footage. They ask anyone with more information or images of the suspect to contact authorities.
In the mean time, Jennings Police remind owners to make sure that their vehicles, house, and exterior buildings are locked and secured.
