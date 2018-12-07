Irving leads Celtics past Knicks 128-100

Celtics: The Celtics wore green, white and yellow jerseys reminiscent of the 1980s, and they enhanced the theme by using graphics on the scoreboard from the time. During breaks, they showed video of a Green Line train approaching the original Boston Garden on elevated tracks, neither of which exists anymore. ... Aron Baynes limped off in the last two minutes of the first quarter. The team said he had a left ankle injury and he did not return.