First Alert Forecast: Rain arrives later today and will linger through Saturday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It is another cloudy, dreary day with rain likely later this evening. I still have a 60% chance of rain today with most of that coming this evening. So, for the afternoon, there may be one or two showers, but it will mostly be just cloudy. It will be warmer with temperatures reaching the upper 60s and possibly the 70s.
During the evening is when we can expect the rain to move into Southwest Louisiana. The latest models have most of the rain north of I-10. So, Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon parishes may see the most rain totals when this system finally moves out. Once the rain starts, it may very well last through the night. So, keep an umbrella handy, and watch the roads when driving.
Overnight, there will be a lot of rain across Southwest Louisiana. Places north of I-10 may see a little bit more, but Calcasieu, Cameron, and Jeff Davis should also have plenty of rain. Rain chances tonight are up to 100%. There should not be any severe weather overnight, so no need to worry about tornadoes.
Saturday is when we have issued a First Alert Weather Day due to the heaviest rain moving through, and a few events taking place. Some events have already been canceled due to the weather. If you are going to any events, or planning on voting Saturday, keep an umbrella with you.
Most of the heavy rain will be in the morning. There may be a storm or two possible, but no severe weather. By around lunchtime, the bulk of the rain will be off to our east. There should not be as much rain in the afternoon. There will still be a few showers, but not as much. If you are going out to vote, the better time to do so is in the afternoon.
Once the rain moves away by Saturday night, there will be much cooler and drier air that will sweep into Southwest Louisiana. Therefore, it will cool the temperature down to the lower 40s by Sunday morning. It will still be cloudy during the day on Sunday, so do not expect a lot of sunshine. With the clouds hanging around, the temperature should only warm up to the lower 50s.
By Monday of next week, the sunshine will come back, and it will be a great day! The downside of this is that the temperatures will remain cool. Highs will be in the 50s in the afternoon. The sunny conditions will carry over into Tuesday as well making it a great start to next week.
On Wednesday, the clouds will increase once again. The winds will be back out of the south which will help increase the humidity and the temperature. Highs will be in the 60s. I do not expect any rain just yet. Most of the rain should hold off until Thursday with a 40% rain chance.
