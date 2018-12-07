FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer today ahead of heavy rain threat Saturday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The big story is obviously the heavy rain threat ahead for early Saturday but first off this morning the main talker will be the temperatures taking a fast surge upward through the morning ahead an area of low pressure that is pushing onshore winds back over the state and will send our temperatures up quickly through the 60s after sunrise, topping out near 70 by midday. Radar continues to show only a few lighter showers over the state with the bulk of the heaviest rain remaining over Texas where it will stay today.