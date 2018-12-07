FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Much warmer today ahead of heavy rain threat Saturday morning

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The big story is obviously the heavy rain threat ahead for early Saturday but first off this morning the main talker will be the temperatures taking a fast surge upward through the morning ahead an area of low pressure that is pushing onshore winds back over the state and will send our temperatures up quickly through the 60s after sunrise, topping out near 70 by midday. Radar continues to show only a few lighter showers over the state with the bulk of the heaviest rain remaining over Texas where it will stay today.
The low pressure responsible for our heaviest rain threat won’t kick east until early Saturday morning, this will mean our rain chances today will exist of mainly a few scattered lighter showers through the afternoon and evening with plenty of breaks in between. Clouds remain thick and temperatures through the evening will hold steady in the lower 60s. Timing of the heaviest rain should begin arriving before sunrise Saturday with a band of very heavy rain that could drop 2 to 4 inches in a short period of time.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for all of Southwest Louisiana with the heaviest downpours tomorrow morning exiting by midday and afternoon, leaving a fairly short period of time for the heaviest rain to affect our area. Nonetheless, be cautious when driving through heavy rain, and never cross a flooded street of any depth. Temperatures tomorrow will drop quickly out of the upper 60s once the low moves east with temperatures in the 40s Sunday morning.
Sunday is still shaping up to be a blustery and colder day as clouds linger with temperatures struggling to reach 50 by afternoon. A frost will be likely by Monday and Tuesday mornings so be prepared for that early next week! A nice stint of sunshine much of next week returns ahead of more rain chances toward the latter half of next week!
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
