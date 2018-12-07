Consider This: Power Outage

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - It takes a lot of technology to bring you television programming, and that technology runs on electricity.
Because of that, KPLC has generators and backup systems to make sure we can serve you even during a power failure. But we need to upgrade and make repairs to those systems. In order to do that we will have to be off the air.
Saturday night after Saturday Night Live, KPLC and all of our sub-channels will be off the air starting at midnight. We’ve set a four hour work window for this, but hope to be back on air in as little as two hours.
Because we provide KVHP with services like master control operations, this will affect their stations as well. We apologize for the inconvenience but hope that you will understand that we are doing this to ensure that we can provide important information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if we have a power failure. And as always, thank you for being a KPLC viewer.
