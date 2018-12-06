Top 10 Christmas presents for dogs

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - Many believe that Christmas presents are mostly for kids, but we can’t forget our pets.
To keep your dog from biting up the couch, here’s a list of the hottest Christmas toys for your furry friend:
• Dog DNA Test: Ever wondered if your mut was really a poodle or a Pomeranian? Now, you can find out. Amazon sells the embark Breed and Genetic Ancestry Discovery kit for $159.
• Christmas Sweater: Your dog needs to make a fashion statement for the holidays too! Keep your canine warm this season. Chewy has sweaters starting at $6.99.
• Thermal Bed: Now that the temperatures are lowering, perhaps your dog is having trouble staying warm during the winter days. Sunbeam has a heated bed insert whose padding is 100 percent fire retardant. Buy it at Petsmart for $39.99.
• Dog bow tie: Get your dog into the festive mood by jazzing up his collar. Chewy has doggie bow ties for $14.99 a pair.
• Blanket: Another way to keep your dog warm is with a cozy blanket. For $8.99, your dog can cuddle up with Chewy’s Frisco Sherpa Dog Blanket.
• Furbo Dog Camera: This camera has livestream video, an HD camera, night vision, two-way chat, and treat tossing, all in one. Communicate with your dog while you’re away. Find it on Amazon for $199.
• Dental Stick: This gift can be for you and your dog. While the pup has something to chew on, you’ll be blessed with better dog breath. Chewy has the stick for $6.99.
• Kong: Kong allows you to stuff snacks into it to keep your dog busy and full while you’re away. Chewy prices the toy at $7.99.
• Dog Maze Bowl: Make eating more fun by using a puzzle to keep your pup busy. Chewy sells the Outward Hound Fun Feeder Interactive Dog Bowl for $9.95.
• Tennis Ball Launcher: Too lazy or too tired to play fetch with your dog every day? The handy Hyper Pet K-9 Kannon Dog Toy makes playing fetch so easy—you can do it from a chair. Get it on Chewy’s website for $15.99.
