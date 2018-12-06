Three McNeese runners named to SLC All-Academic team

FRISCO, Texas – Three McNeese cross country student-athletes have been named to the 2018 Southland Conference All-Academic team, the league announced on Wednesday.
For the Cowgirls, senior Gladys Jerotich garnered first-team honors with an automatic selection after her fourth-place finish at the conference championships in October to lead the Cowgirls to a fourth-place team finish in the competition. The Eldoret, Kenya native is a general studies major with a concentration in medical laboratory science and carries a 3.20 grade point average.
Earning second team honors for the Cowgirls was senior Alex Eykelbosch who posted a perfect 4.00 grade point average while majoring in health & human performance. Eykelbosch finished 13th at the conference championships with a time of 23:57.9 in the 6,000-meter race.
On the men’s side, McNeese senior Niall Holt earned second-team honors in his final season with the Cowboys.
Holt, like Eykelbosch, posted a 4.00 grade point average while majoring in health & human performance. In October Holt posted a 39th place finish at the conference championships to help McNeese to a sixth-place team finish.
Lamar's Jamie Crowe was named the league's Men's Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year while Allyson Girard of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi garnered Women's Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year honors.
2018 Southland Conference All-Academic Cross Country Teams
Men’s Cross Country Student-Athlete of the Year: Jamie Crowe, Lamar
Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.