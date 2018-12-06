Suspect indicted on attempted second-degree murder charge

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) - An indictment has been handed down in a July 21, 2018, attack in Calcasieu Parish.
Sean Smith is indicted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, and aggravated flight from an officer.
According to the indictment Smith is accused of attacking three different victims with the intent to kill or injure them. Smith is also accused of fleeing from police and damaging a structure that he did not own and causing damage to that structure in excess of $1,000.
