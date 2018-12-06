Suspect arrested in Welsh theft of firearms case

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that a suspect has been arrested in relation to a burglary and theft of firearms in Jennings.
The Sheriff’s office states that they received a complaint regarding a theft on November 27, 2018 and responded to a camp on Highway 99 in Welsh. During their investigation they determined that there had been a burglary and that firearms were taken from the residence.
The case was then turned over to the Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division who were able to recover the firearms after determining that they had been pawned by the suspect, Hunter Quarles, 22, of Lake Charles.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Quarles on November 30, 2018 for simple burglary and three counts of theft of a firearm.
Quarles turned himself in to detectives on December 6, 2018 where he was arrested without incident and booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish jail. His bond has been set at $50,000.
