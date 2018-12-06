Survivor concert at Golden Nugget canceled

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - The Golden Nugget Casino in Lake Charles announced Dec. 6 in a news release that Saturday’s concert by the rock band Survivor has been canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
The news also release said all tickets purchased via phone or online at AXS.com will be automatically refunded to each guest’s credit card used for payment. Ticketholders who purchased tickets onsite at Golden Nugget Lake Charles may visit our Box Office with their purchase receipts during regular operating hours to obtain a refund.
Casino reservations for this show will be automatically cancelled.
